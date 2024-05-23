Who Got The Work

Edward F. Harold of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Rex Lumber, Brookhaven LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The complaint was filed April 8 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Watson & Norris on behalf of a maintenance worker who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after allegedly being caught smoking in a non-smoking section and contends that he was subject to disparate treatment based on his disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, is 5:24-cv-00037, Autrey v. Rex Lumber, Brookhaven, LLC.

