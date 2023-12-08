Who Got The Work

McCarter & English partner David R. Kott has entered an appearance for Kenvue Inc., the former consumer health division of Johnson & Johnson and proprietor of well-known brands such as Band-Aid, Benadryl and Tylenol, its top directors and Johnson & Johnson in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Nov. 16 in New Jersey District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to warn about the commercial viability of products containing phenylephrine (PE), which was being investigated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the suit, the FDA disclosed that it had been evaluating data on the efficacy of oral PE since Dec. 2007. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi, is 3:23-cv-22435, Autrey v. Kenvue Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 08, 2023, 8:40 AM

Robert James Autrey

Pomerantz LLP

Johnson & Johnson

Heather Howlett

Kenvue Inc.

Paul Ruh

Thibaut Mongon

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws