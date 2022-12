New Suit - Employment

Flynn Restaurant Group, the operator of Taco Bell and Panera Bread franchises, was sued Monday in Arkansas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was filed by WH Law on behalf of Michael Autrey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02184, Autrey v. Flynn Restaurant Group, LP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 05, 2022, 3:56 PM