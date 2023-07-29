New Suit

AutoZone sued private equity firm Kingswood Capital Management, certain Kingswood insiders, AutoAnything Inc. fka Axle Acquisition Inc., Axle Holding Company LLC and other defendants on Friday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Buchalter, accuses Kingswood of siphoning assets from AutoAnything following the firm's purchase of the online auto parts retailer from AutoZone in 2018, resulting in an outstanding balance of $14 million owed to the plaintiff. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06145, AutoZone, Inc. v. Kingswood Capital Management, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 29, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

AutoZone, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Buchalter

defendants

Alexander Mattson Wolf

Andrew Sanocki

AutoAnything, Inc. fka Axle Acquisition Inc.

Axle Holding Company, LLC

Kingswood Capital Management, L.P.

Kingswood Capital Management, LLC

Michael Niegsch

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct