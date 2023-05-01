Who Got The Work

Thompson Coburn partners Kacey Riccomini, Michael Parks and Justin Mulligan have stepped in as defense counsel to Copado Solutions S.L. and Copado Inc. in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The complaint, filed March 17 in California Northern District Court by Farella Braun + Martel on behalf of web-based software company AutoRabit Holding Inc., accuses the defendants' of registering and using a domain name that is confusingly similar to AutoRABIT’s trademark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar, is 4:23-cv-01247, AutoRabit Holding, Inc. v. Copado, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 01, 2023, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

AutoRabit Holding, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Farella Braun + Martel

defendants

Copado Solutions, S.L.

Copado, Inc.

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims