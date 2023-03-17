New Suit - Trademark

Software company AutoRABIT filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit against competitor Copado Inc. on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Farella Braun + Martel, accuses Copado of 'typosquatting' by purchasing the domain name 'autorabbit.com' and redirecting visitors to Copado's own website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01247, AutoRABIT Holding Inc. v. Copado Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

Plaintiffs

AutoRabit Holding, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Farella Braun + Martel

defendants

Copado Solutions, S.L.

Copado, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims