A man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail's psychiatric wing "died due to severe neglect," according to an independent autopsy released Monday by lawyers for his family. Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after he was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Public outrage over his death spread last month after a lawyer for his family, Michael Harper, released photos of Thompson's face and body covered in insects.

May 23, 2023, 5:33 PM

