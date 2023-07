News From Law.com

Autonomous vehicle company May Mobility has hired former General Electric in-house attorney Sid Venkatesan as its first-ever general counsel. Bringing almost 20 years of legal experience to the role, Venkatesan joins from autonomous semi-truck developer Embark Technology, where he was chief legal officer. Earlier, he was chief IP counsel at GE Digital and a partner at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

July 19, 2023, 3:38 PM

