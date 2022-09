News From Law.com

The chief legal and administrative officer of TuSimple Holdings, a developer of self-driving technologies for trucks, is leaving the company just as its legal challenges heat up. James Mullen, who has been legal chief since November 2020, notified the company on Aug. 31 that he will step down Sept. 30, according to TuSimple filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

September 13, 2022, 10:23 AM