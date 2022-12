Who Got The Work

Brian P. Egan of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell has entered an appearance for Tesla in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Nov. 7 in Delaware District Court by McKool Smith and Shaw Keller LLP on behalf of Autonomous Devices LLC, asserts six patents related to autonomous driving and device operating techniques. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, is 1:22-cv-01466, Autonomous Devices, LLC v. Tesla, Inc.