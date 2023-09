News From Law.com

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen Owens has approved a $12 million settlement between the trustee for Dura Automotive Systems and two executives, resolving allegations raised in the Delaware Court of Chancery that the pair prioritized keeping control over a sale that may have kept Dura out of bankruptcy and improved its financial situation by hundreds of millions of dollars.

September 11, 2023, 4:30 PM

