New Suit - Intellectual Property

Thompson Hine filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Automobile Consumer Services and its CEO Tarry E. Shebesta. The suit brings claims against PureCars Technologies, which acquired in 2021 third party TruPayments, a company based on Shebesta's patent-pending fintech. PureCars is accused of reneging on conditions of equity purchase and employment agreements, then terminating Shebesta in order to deny him access to his technology and related financial rewards. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00476, Automobile Consumer Services, Inc. et al v. PureCars Technologies, LLC.

Automotive

August 18, 2022, 3:37 PM