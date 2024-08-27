Who Got The Work

William Cheever Rava of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for Steris, a medical product provider, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 12 in Washington Western District Court by Bamert Regan PLLC on behalf of Automated Systems of Tacoma, accuses the defendant of using confusingly similar marks to the plaintiff's 'AST' trademarks in connection with similar goods and services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James L. Robart, is 2:24-cv-01028, Automated Systems of Tacoma LLC v. Steris Corporation.

Health Care

August 27, 2024, 10:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Automated Systems of Tacoma LLC

Plaintiffs

Bamert Regan

Defendants

Steris Corporation

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Nature of Claim: 840/over trademark claims