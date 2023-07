News From Law.com

An auto parts manufacturer has reached a settlement agreement for $56 million after appealing a Georgia federal bench trial verdict for double that amount for a widow in her seatbelt product liability case. In January 2022, following a six-day bench trial the previous October in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta, Judge Steve Jones ordered Autoliv Japan Ltd. to pay $127 million in a verdict against Autoliv.

