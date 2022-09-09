Autoliv Fighting Plaintiffs Quest to Add $21M Onto $113M Car...

News From Law.com

Plaintiff attorneys who already secured $113.5 million from an auto parts manufacturer for a widow in her seatbelt product liability case are asking for an extra $21 million in damages, attorney fees and litigation costs for their client, but there's no evidence to support the plaintiff lawyers' quest, defense attorneys said. Lawyers for both sides made their arguments at a hearing Wednesday before Judge Steve Jones of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia in Atlanta.

Georgia

September 09, 2022, 4:40 PM