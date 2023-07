New Suit - Patent

USAA was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court. The court action, which asserts two patents associated with tracking motor vehicle behavior, was filed by Whiteford, Taylor & Preston; Bruster PLLC; Nix Patterson; and Sorey & Hoover on behalf of Auto Telematics. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00506, Auto Telematics Ltd. v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

July 17, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto Telematics Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Bruster PLLC

defendants

United Services Automobile Association

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims