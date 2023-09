News From Law.com

Counsel for automotive suppliers for months have implored them to shore up their liquidity and review contracts with customers and sub-suppliers ahead of a potential strike Thursday night by the United Auto Workers against the Detroit 3 automakers. A strike would test how well the nation's more than 5,600 automotive suppliers have prepared, many of which barely survived production slowdowns during the pandemic.

Automotive

September 14, 2023, 5:32 PM

nature of claim: /