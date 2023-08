News From Law.com

Auto parts company Cooper Standard has welcomed back its former compliance chief as CLO. MaryAnn Kanary rejoins the company after almost six years as chief legal officer for construction firm Barton Malow. She replaces Joanna Totsky, who left in June to take the legal reins for lawnmower manufacturer Toro.

Automotive

August 08, 2023, 9:47 AM

nature of claim: /