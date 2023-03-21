New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Paskco Construction d/b/a Anthem Custom Homes and other defendants on Tuesday in Utah District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying construction lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00191, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. Paskco Construction Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 21, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto Owners Insurance

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Anthem Custom Homes

Barbara Paskett

Chase Adams

Cka Holdings

Karissa Adams

Keith Paskett

Paskco Construction

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute