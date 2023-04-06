New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued Paparazzi LLC and its co-founders Thursday in Utah District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Lewis Hansen Pleshe Flanders LLC, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit accusing Paparzzi of falsely advertising its line of jewelry and accessories as lead- and nickel-free. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00027, Auto-Owners Insurance v. Paparazzi et al.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 5:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance

Plaintiffs

Lewis Hansen Pleshe Flanders LLC

defendants

Chantel Reeve

Misty Kirby

Paparazzi

Ryan Reeve

Trent Kirby

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute