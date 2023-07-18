New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the HALO Foundation, a nonprofit which provides housing and education to at-risk youth, on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court. According to the complaint, policyholder Paradise Productions agreed to help livestream a HALO charity auction on YouTube, but the internet stopped working on the night of the event, resulting in significantly lower bids and fundraising. The suit, filed by Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify HALO for the incident. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00493, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. HALO Foundation.

July 18, 2023, 4:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Christine Lesicko

Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann LLC

defendants

The Halo Foundation: Helping Art Liberate Orphans

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute