New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued manufactured home retailer Wayne Frier Home Center of Waycross, Valdosta Home Center and other defendants Wednesday in Georgia Middle District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Kendall|Mandell, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit arising from alleged manufacturing defects. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-00145, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Suggs, SR. et al.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 6:30 PM