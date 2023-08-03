New Suit - Declaratory Judgment

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on behalf of the Estate of Steven Morris Bennett, Fire Recovery USA, and other defendants on Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kendall Mandell, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the Estate in an underlying motor vehicle collision action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00166, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Shuman et al.

Insurance

August 03, 2023, 4:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Kendall Mandell, LLC

defendants

Estate of Steven Morris Bennett

Fire Recovery USA, LLC

Ground Penetrating Radar Services, LLC

James H. Shuman, Jr.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute