Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Strong & Hanni on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot, Samsung Electronics and other defendants to Utah District Court. The complaint, claiming fire damage from an allegedly defective lithium-ion battery, was filed by attorney Kevin J. Simon Esq. on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00058, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

defendants

Home Depot USA, Inc.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.

The Home Depot, Inc.

One World Technologies Inc.

Ryobi America Corporation

Ryobi Electric Tool MFG, Inc.

Ryobi Ltd.

Ryobi North America, Inc.

Ryobi Technologies Inc.

Samsung Sdi America

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.

Tti Consumer Power Tools Inc.

defendant counsels

Strong Hanni

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims