Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Strong & Hanni on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot, Samsung Electronics and other defendants to Utah District Court. The complaint, claiming fire damage from an allegedly defective lithium-ion battery, was filed by attorney Kevin J. Simon Esq. on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00058, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 27, 2023, 8:00 PM
Plaintiffs
- Auto-Owners Insurance Company
defendants
- Home Depot USA, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics America, Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd.
- The Home Depot, Inc.
- One World Technologies Inc.
- Ryobi America Corporation
- Ryobi Electric Tool MFG, Inc.
- Ryobi Ltd.
- Ryobi North America, Inc.
- Ryobi Technologies Inc.
- Samsung Sdi America
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- Techtronic Industries North America, Inc.
- Tti Consumer Power Tools Inc.
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims