Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Strong & Hanni on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Home Depot, Samsung Electronics and other defendants to Utah District Court. The complaint, claiming fire damage from an allegedly defective lithium-ion battery, was filed by attorney Kevin J. Simon Esq. on behalf of Auto-Owners Insurance. The case is 4:23-cv-00058, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 27, 2023, 8:00 PM

