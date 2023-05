New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued April Z. Eisenacher and S. Jeffrey Rusbridge Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners owes no insurance coverage obligations to the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02344, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Rusbridge.

Insurance

May 27, 2023, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bovis Kyle Burch Medlin

defendants

April Z. Eisenacher

S. Jeffrey Rusbridge

defendant counsels

The Angell Law Firm, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute