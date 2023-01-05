New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief against Progressive Engineering & Consulting Inc., Gregory Bowdish and other defendants Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The court case, brought by Wells, Anderson & Race, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to provide coverage or benefits to Progressive and Bowdish in underlying construction defect actions. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00023, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Progressive Engineering & Consulting, LLC et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 6:37 AM