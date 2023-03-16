New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court. The court case, brought by Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration as to the rights and obligations of Auto-Owners to defend and indemnify a homeowners policyholder in an underlying personal injury claim resulting from mercury exposure. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00333, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Loveless et al.

Insurance

March 16, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

defendants

Oris Loveless

Sara Wright

Zachary Wright

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute