New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance sued Broadway Management Group LLC, Felicia Jones and other defendants Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court case, filed by Barnes Maloney PLLC, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00221, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Jones et al.

Insurance

May 02, 2023, 6:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Barnes Maloney PLLC

defendants

Broadway Management Group, LLC

Felicia Jones

Jennifer Birdwell Meyer

Kevin Jones

Lewis Meyer

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute