Auto-Owners Insurance filed a coverage lawsuit against Greystar Real Estate Partners and other defendants on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Giometti & Mereness, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in connection with personal injury claims stemming from a fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02027, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. Hudson & Grove LLC et al.

August 10, 2022, 8:11 PM