New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory relief Monday in Utah District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the Hustead Law Firm, names Melissa Glendenning and Riley Hunterover in connection with wrongful death claims. The case is 4:22-cv-00095, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Glendenning et al.

Insurance

December 12, 2022, 7:47 PM