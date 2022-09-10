New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Excelsior Westbrook III LLC Friday in Kansas District Court. The case, filed by Knight Nicastro MacKay, seeks a declaration that Excelsior Westbrook's commercial property policy does not provide coverage for water damage due to a 'water exclusion' clause. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02360, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Excelsior Westbrook III, LLC.

Insurance

September 10, 2022, 11:30 AM