New Suit - Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Burton Boat Shop LLC, Cynthia Butler and other defendants on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant's in an underlying land disturbance action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00109, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Burton Boat Shop LLC et al.

Insurance

June 08, 2023, 5:44 AM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bovis Kyle Burch Medlin

defendants

Burton Boat Shop LLC

Cynthia Butler

Simon Studer

Walter Clark Butler, III

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute