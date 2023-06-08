Auto-Owners Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Burton Boat Shop LLC, Cynthia Butler and other defendants on Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Bovis, Kyle, Burch & Medlin, seeks to declare that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendant's in an underlying land disturbance action. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00109, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Burton Boat Shop LLC et al.
Insurance
June 08, 2023, 5:44 AM