Who Got The Work

Ethan McDaniel and Nicolas H. Peck of Maynard, Cooper & Gale have entered appearances for Craneworks Inc. in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The complaint, filed March 7 in Alabama Northern District Court by Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit over damages caused to an excavator at a construction site. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:23-cv-00278, Auto-Owners Insurance Company v. Booth Excavating & Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

April 21, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Auto-Owners Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Swift, Currie, McGhee & Hiers

defendants

Booth Excavating & Construction LLC

Clayton Booth

Craneworks Inc

defendant counsels

Maynard, Cooper & Gale

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute