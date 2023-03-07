New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Booth Excavating & Construction, Clayton Booth and CraneWorks Inc. on Tuesday in Alabama Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Swift Currie McGhee & Hiers, seeks a declaration that Auto-Owners has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying breach-of-contract lawsuit over damages caused to an excavator at a construction site. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00278, Auto-Owners Insurance Co. v. Booth Excavating & Construction LLC et al.

Insurance

March 07, 2023, 7:30 PM