New Suit - Product Liability

Whirlpool, the home appliance manufacturer, and other defendants were sued Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action, over water damage cause by an allegedly defective EZ-Flo washing machine, was filed by the Law Office of Robert Keehn on behalf of Auto Owners Insurance Company of America, as subrogee of Joseph and Michelle Fabiano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-01996, Auto Owners Insurance Company of America v. Whirlpool Corporation et al.