On Monday, Ally Financial General Counsel Scott Stengel gave his two weeks' notice. Now we know where he's going—to mega U.S. bank Truist, as its senior executive vice president and chief legal officer. Stengel will succeed Ellen Fitzsimmons, who announced earlier this year that she would retire from the $543-billion-in-assets financial giant at the end of the year.

December 13, 2023, 2:01 PM

