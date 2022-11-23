Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jaburg & Wilk on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance Group and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Denton Peterson Dunn on behalf of Auto Glass Shop LLC and Glass Replacements LLC, accuses the defendants of failing to reimburse the plaintiffs for rendered glass replacement/installation services. The case is 2:22-cv-01984, Auto Glass Shop LLC et al v. Liberty Mutual Group Incorporated et al.

Insurance

November 23, 2022, 6:44 AM