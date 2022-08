New Suit - Patent

Expedia Group subsidiary Hotels.com was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The court action, which asserts a single patent related to processing financial transaction data, was brought by Ramey LLP on behalf of AuthWallet LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01778, AuthWallet, LLC v. Hotels.Com, L.P.