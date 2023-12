News From Law.com

Flint Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Brian Amero has been arrested for simple battery after making intentional "physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature" with a female attorney in June.After turning himself in and posting a cash bond on Dec. 1, Amero's defense counsel are challenging the validity of the arrest warrant, the authority of its issuing judge and the jurisdiction assigned to the alleged criminal case.

Georgia

December 07, 2023, 7:00 AM

nature of claim: /