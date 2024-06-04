Who Got The Work

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr partner John A. Basinger has entered an appearance for Santander Bank in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent related to a method for authenticating electronic content, was filed on May 12 in New York Southern District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of Authentixx LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-03642, Authentixx LLC v. Santander Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 04, 2024, 4:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Authentixx LLC

Plaintiffs

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Santander Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims