Who Got The Work

Brandon M. White of Perkins Coie has entered an appearance for fintech company Total System Services in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 27 in Ohio Northern District Court by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Auth Token LLC, asserts two patents related to the method of personalizing an authentication token. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Esque Fleming, is 1:23-cv-00169, Auth Token LLC v. Total System Services LLC.

Fintech

March 13, 2023, 7:48 AM