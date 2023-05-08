Who Got The Work

Craig Y. Allison of Dickinson Wright has entered an appearance for Netherlands-based Marq Group Holdings B.V. and Marque of Brands Americas in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 23 in Tennessee Middle District Court by sunscreen maker Australian Gold, accuses the defendants of selling 'Australian Sands' sunscreen products that mimic the plaintiff's koala bear mark and logo. Australian Gold is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Woodard, Emhardt, Henry, Reeves & Wagner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 2:23-cv-00011, Australian Gold, LLC v. Marq Group Holdings B.V. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Australian Gold, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Woodard, Emhardt, Naughton, Moriarty & Mcnett, LLP

defendants

Marq Group Holdings B.V.

Marq of Brands Americas, LLC

defendant counsels

Dickinson Wright

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims