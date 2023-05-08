Craig Y. Allison of Dickinson Wright has entered an appearance for Netherlands-based Marq Group Holdings B.V. and Marque of Brands Americas in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 23 in Tennessee Middle District Court by sunscreen maker Australian Gold, accuses the defendants of selling 'Australian Sands' sunscreen products that mimic the plaintiff's koala bear mark and logo. Australian Gold is represented by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Woodard, Emhardt, Henry, Reeves & Wagner. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr., is 2:23-cv-00011, Australian Gold, LLC v. Marq Group Holdings B.V. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
May 08, 2023, 9:19 AM