Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday on behalf of Australian Gold LLC, a maker of tanning and skincare products, over its koala bear logo. The complaint, which was filed in Tennessee Middle District Court, names the Netherlands-based Marq Group Holdings B.V. and Marque of Brands Americas. The lawsuit contends that the defendants' 'Australian Sands' sunscreen products possess a confusingly similar koala bear mark that imitates Australian Gold's logo. The plaintiff is also represented by Woodard, Emhardt, Henry, Reeves & Wagner. The case is 2:23-cv-00011, Australian Gold, LLC v. Marq Group Holdings B.V. et al.

March 23, 2023, 4:23 PM

Australian Gold, LLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Woodard, Emhardt, Naughton, Moriarty & Mcnett, LLP

Marq Group Holdings B.V.

Marq of Brands Americas, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims