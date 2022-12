News From Law.com

Norton Rose Fulbright has tapped Scott Atkins, the firm's Australia chair, to serve as global chair effective Jan. 1, 2023, succeeding London partner Farmida Bi in that global leadership role.Atkins, who will serve a one-year term as global chair, will continue as chair in Australia, global co-head of the restructuring team, and the Australian head of risk advisory.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 13, 2022, 5:43 PM