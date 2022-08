Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed pro se by Veronica Austin. The case is 2:22-cv-00352, Austin v. USAA.

Insurance

August 23, 2022, 12:40 PM