New Suit - Contract

Butler Snow filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Texas Western District Court seeking over $1.2 million on behalf of Austin Naturals, seller of Puracy-brand household and personal care products. The suit, centered on an asset purchase agreement, targets Branded AcquiCo No 5 LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00101, Austin Naturals LLC v. Branded AcquiCo No 5, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 7:03 PM