Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at SA Law on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Spirit Airlines to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged injuries related to air travel, was filed by Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of Christian Austin-Joseph. The case is 1:23-cv-10962, Austin-Joseph v. Spirit Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 02, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Christian Austin-Joseph

defendants

Spirit Airlines, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sa, P.C.

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel