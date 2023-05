Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Bravo Law Group on Thursday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by MFS Legal on behalf of the owners of a 2021 Axis recreational vehicle. The case is 5:23-cv-02439, Austin et al v. Thor Motor Coach, Inc. et al.

Automotive

May 18, 2023, 8:31 PM

Plaintiffs

Neal Austin

Stacy Austin

defendants

Thor Motor Coach, Inc.

Almaden R.V. Service & Repairs

Nor Cal Mobile RV Repair

Wcaf, LLC dba Watsonville Ford

defendant counsels

Summers And Shives, Apc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract