Daniel Pariser and Jocelyn A. Wiesner of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in as defense counsel to Hologic, a medical technology company, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 3 in Massachusetts District Court, is part of a wave of cases filed by Bailey & Glasser; Jinks Crow & Dickson; and Cowper Law on behalf of women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker; according to the suits, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-12651, Austin et al v. Hologic, Inc.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
December 19, 2023, 8:09 AM