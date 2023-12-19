Who Got The Work

Daniel Pariser and Jocelyn A. Wiesner of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer have stepped in as defense counsel to Hologic, a medical technology company, in a pending product liability lawsuit. The action, filed Nov. 3 in Massachusetts District Court, is part of a wave of cases filed by Bailey & Glasser; Jinks Crow & Dickson; and Cowper Law on behalf of women implanted with the company's BioZorb radiographic marker; according to the suits, the device did not dissolve and reabsorb following the plaintiffs' lumpectomy and mastectomy surgeries, leading to pain, infection and other complications. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, is 1:23-cv-12651, Austin et al v. Hologic, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 19, 2023, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Corinna Alandt

Evelyn Ryan

Kimberly Austin

Kimberly Everett

Sandra Ickovits

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

Cowper Law

Jinks Crow & Dickson, PC

Jinks Crow, PC

defendants

Hologic, Inc.

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

Donnelly Conroy & Gelhaar

Donnelly, Conroy & Gelhaar, LLP

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims