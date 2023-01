New Suit - Consumer Class Action

General Motors was hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Northern District Court over the advertising and marketing of its 2023 GMC Yukon vehicles. The suit, brought by Dogra Law Group, accuses the automobile manufacturer of inflating the price of the vehicles and not including standard automobile parts and marketed features as advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00003, Aussieker v. General Motors Company.